Back during the pandemic panic, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made all sorts of draconian decrees.
Among them were the closing of small businesses, but not the big boxes. He closed schools and curtailed indoor dining and drinking, told people that no gatherings of more than 10 non-family members were allowed without masking up, and even told teenage basketball players that they had to huff and puff into sweaty masks to keep from dying of COVID.
Since then, a vaccine was formulated that has saved millions of lives, and Walz dropped his mask mandates three months after the arm jabs began. All of this was justified by Walz because he was just “following the science.”
Who can argue with that? Science is factual. Science is settled. Or it was until subsequent surveys discovered that mask mandates make no difference. Masks may have made a difference if they had all been N-95 compliant, with virus-stopping ability, but, of course, many masks were scarves designed to be color-complementary more than disease-resistant.
Regardless, being a scientific guy, our governor has yet to say, “Oops.” He was just following the science.
So now, the Legislature is in the process of legalizing marijuana. The American Medical Association disapproves of that idea. The good doctors note that the human brain is not fully developed until age 25. They note that smoking marijuana as a teenager can lead to paranoia and other mental illness. However, the AMA has no credibility with Gov. Science.
The governor’s allies in the Legislature have held 20-plus hearings on legalizing recreational weed. They are trying their best to give it a patina of legitimacy, even as they know it will be bad for Minnesotans. They plan to tax the grass and use some of the revenue to address the mental illness issues that result. They claim that pot will be safer because it will be regulated — this in a state that is losing about 1,000 of its citizens each year to fentanyl, a highly regulated medication.
The governor says we are kidding ourselves if we don’t think pot smoking is already pervasive in Minnesota — unsurprising, given that the possession of small amounts of marijuana was decriminalized in the state more than 45 years ago. The governor also says that enforcement of marijuana laws unfairly discriminates against Blacks, who have a disproportionate number of marijuana convictions. In a state where possession is decriminalized, the only people going to prison on drug charges are dealers, who usually have a more diverse inventory than weed to sell.
The suspicion remains that this has more to do with politics than with science. The governor’s party thinks two political parties dedicated to legal weed may have caused them to lose a few legislative races.
And now we come to Gov. Science’s latest effort — intervening in the non-prosecution of alleged teenage murderers by the new Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. The wacky Moriarty, of course, is all about science. It makes no sense to put homicidal teens in prison for most of their lives, she says, because their brains are not sufficiently developed to know right from wrong. They may be smart enough to drive a car a mile a minute, smart enough to join the military and be handed a gun to defend the nation, smart enough to decide if they are a boy or girl whether they were born one or not, but, until they are 18, they can’t possibly be held responsible for knowing when, where and whom to shoot.
But, that’s the science of criminology for you. Who can argue with the fact that teenage brains are still under development? Certainly not Gov. Science. Or so we thought.
No, he told Attorney General Keith Ellison to take the case and prosecute the teens as adults.
Say what you will about Moriarty, who was mostly a public defender during her career, she was quite clear during the campaign that she would bring more progressive policies to the Hennepin County attorney’s office. She handily defeated Martha Holton Dimick, a former prosecutor and judge, who had the quaint notion that people suspected of committing felonies need to be brought to trial and, if convicted, punished.
Hennepin County voters saw right through that old-school thinking and chose Moriarty. One would think that once the voters had spoken, that would be the end of it. They chose how they wanted to be governed. Their message to anyone who finds Moriarty’s thinking ridiculous is just to steer clear of Hennepin County.
So it was that a worldly 22-year-old manipulated a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old to go shoot his estranged girlfriend. Moriarty decided that spending a couple of years in Red Wing instead of most of their lives in Oak Park Heights was the better option. However, we may never know. The victim’s family reasonably objected. Gov. Science looked at the, uh, politics, and decided to take a pass on the criminology of brain development. Someone may have told him that non-prosecution of homicidal juveniles could become attractive to all sorts of adults who need someone to do their dirty work.
It’s not true science — and any time an office holder tells you it is, you need to understand that it comes with the adjective “political” in front of it.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of The Morrison County Record and is now a columnist for APGECM. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
