Back when Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, it was easy to be pro-choice or pro-life on abortion. Everyone could signal their virtue, however they saw it, without having to worry about the political consequences. Nothing was going to change.
The virtue signaling continued, but voters stopped using that issue in casting their ballots. Last spring, however, everything changed. The Supreme Court decided that Roe v. Wade was made-up law found nowhere in the Constitution. Its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision threw the matter back into the political realm.
What happened next was nothing short of bizarre. Democrats and Progressives screamed about how awful the decision was. Abortion was a constitutional right, they said. Meanwhile, Republicans and Conservatives thanked God for correcting a huge wrong.
The reality was something else. Dobbs turned out to be the biggest political gift to the Democrats since Watergate.
Unbeknownst to all the smart folks in D.C., voters don’t want to go all the way back to the way things were pre-Roe. I am old enough to remember those days. Back then, when unmarried women, mostly teenagers, became pregnant, one of two things usually happened: the girl and the father, usually another teen, “had” to get married, or the girl went off to an unwed mothers’ home. I knew a few who went either route. There was also great shame involved in being an unwed mother.
If a girl had an abortion, I never heard about it. That does not mean it did not happen. After all, it was illegal, so less likely to be revealed.
Today, of course, about a third of all births in Minnesota occur outside of marriage. Few people really care whether the mother has the economic resources to care for and raise a child alone. Shaming is so last century. The general consensus seems to be, “Not my problem.”
Be that as it may, the voters through their representatives, not judges, should be deciding political issues. Because of Roe, I had no illusions I could make a difference, so rarely wrote about abortion, but now that abortion is back in the political realm, I humbly offer a few observations for both sides to ponder:
First, among our founding documents, only the Declaration of Independence has a direct reference to “life.” It says in part that everyone is “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. …” The U.S. and Minnesota constitutions skip using the word “life” in listing their goals.
At heart, the abortion issue brings into conflict two terms: “life” and “liberty.” While we all desire liberty to live our lives as we want, absolute liberty means that any one of us can do whatever one wants, without restriction. Murder? Rape? Steal? Taken to its extreme, liberty does not work when it infringes on someone else’s life. The goal is always to find the right balance.
During the debate in the Minnesota Senate a week ago, Republicans kept offering amendments to end abortion after a fetus becomes viable for surviving outside the womb. 28 weeks? 32 weeks? 36 weeks? Each amendment was voted down with DFLers all opposed. Finally, Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, asked Sen. Jennifer McEwen, D-Duluth, when does a person become a human being? McEwen said that the answer should only be determined by each individual. In other words, we should have absolute liberty. Throw the baby in a dumpster the day after giving birth? Why not, if it is only a matter of conscience?
The bill was signed into law by Gov. Walz this week. It stands in stark contrast to the DFL’s position on other health care decisions, such as when Walz mandated masks and COVID vaccines for citizens who were presumably not smart enough to follow their own consciences on those health care decisions.
Meanwhile, post-Roe, medicine continues to make advances. We already have invitro fertilization. Sometime in the next decade or two, a sperm and egg will be fertilized in a petri dish, and grown into a human being entirely outside the womb. At what point and under what circumstances should scientists be allowed to say, this “thing” has too many deformities and kill it? According to the DFL, any time they want to. Absolute liberty prevails under current Minnesota law.
We also have morning-after pills. I would ask Republicans how they intend to enforce a ban on their use? This nation cannot stop tons of fentanyl from entering every community. Are we going to bring drug-sniffing dogs into every bathroom to find morning-after pills? Good luck with that.
And finally, why is it that once the viability of the fetus is achieved (around 24 weeks), the only alternatives are to kill the fetus or keep it alive until birth? If viability is possible, meaning the child can live outside the uterus, then do we not have an obligation to try to save that child if the mother no longer wants to be pregnant or her life is endangered? Yes, many such children will end up in a neo-natal care unit, which is expensive. But what is the price of life?
I raise these issues only in hopes of moving the abortion discussion along. If they make both sides uncomfortable, good.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of The Morrison County Record and is now a columnist for APGECM. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
