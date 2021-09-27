William "Bill" Frank Lovkvist

William "Bill" F. Lovkvist, of Mound, was born September 13, 1931 and passed away September 14, 2021, one day after his 90th birthday.
Bill was a builder/entrepreneur and Korean War Veteran who loved his family and Lake Minnetonka.
Bill was married to and preceded in death by his "sweetheart" Elaine Lovkvist.
Survived by his children Susanne, Nancy and Jeffrey; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Memorial service 11 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2451 Fairview Lane, Mound, with visitation starting at 10 AM at CHURCH. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Mound Chapel 952-472-1716
