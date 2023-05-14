Bill passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 29, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable memories.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca; children Aimee (Steve) and Ryan; grandchildren Kieran, Halle, Taya, and Margaux; brothers John (Sandy) and Brad (Vicki); and sisters Sandy (Dean) and Colleen.
Bill was the life of every gathering with his witty personality sharing stories and cracking jokes. Though his physical presence may be absent, his spirit will continue to guide and inspire us. The memories we shared with him will serve as a constant reminder of his zest for life.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00am on June 11th at Gale Woods Farm, 7210 County Road 110 W, Minnetrista.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear."
