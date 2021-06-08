Bill Davis, age 84, formerly of Owosso passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Harrison Bay Assisted Living Facility in Mound, MN. Bill was born June 20, 1935 in Brown City, MI, the son of Carl and Recil (Clapsaddle) Davis. He graduated from Owosso High School, earned a degree in mechanical drafting from Indiana Tech and proudly served in the United States Air Force. Bill was a member of the American Legion and Owosso V.F.W. He enjoyed classic cars, MSU athletics and high school sports especially when his grandchildren were playing. Bill married Mieko Kajiura in Tokyo, Japan on February 2, 1963. Bill spent his working years as a house mover in the family business, then as a police officer. He subsequently opened Itchi-Bon Donuts in Owosso in 1969, then later opened stores in Corunna and Durand, MI. His entrepreneurial spirit then brought him to open the Towne Square Mall and Brass Lamp restaurant, the Korner Pub, Mr. D’s West, a used car lot and a roofing company in Owosso, MI. While in Minnesota, he drove the Senior Community Services Bus. Bill is survived by his daughters, Sheila (Mike) Seats of Minneapolis, MN, Brenda Geoghegan of Dewitt and Cindy Dewald of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Megan and Andy Seats, Robert and Patrick Geoghegan, Erica and Amaya Dewald; sister Candy (Bob) Anderson of Tawas; other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by eight days by his wife Mieko of 58 years, his parents, sister Carolyn Francis and brother Duane (Sandy) Davis. A remembrance gathering with coffee and donuts will be held at the Gillespie center on June 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held in July in Owosso, MI.
