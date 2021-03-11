William "Bill" Davies Winter

William “Bill” Winter, age 80, of Mound, passed away peacefully March 2, 2021. Preceded in death by parents and one brother. Survived by wife of 40 years, Mary; daughter Tiffany (Andrew) Beitler; son Robin and family; grandchildren Addie and Finn whom he absolutely adored; brother John (Marvel); cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends. Bill was passionate about his career; a bank marketing expert for 50+ years, he held executive roles, built a publishing company with his partner, continued consulting as long as he physically could and mentored graduate students at the Carlson School of Management. He was well known in the banking community as the Site Analysis expert and worked with banks all over the country. He enjoyed working with his daughter the last few years as she took over his business. He was proud to be on the team that published the first Russian marketing textbook, co-written by his college Marketing professor and dear friend Bill Rudelius. He loved telling stories about the “time of his life” as a Kappa Sigma at the University of Minnesota, his days as a disc jockey and member of the psychological warfare unit in the Army and growing up in St. Paul. He loved music, played numerous instruments, and led his band “The Starlighters” through high school and college. Boating and spending time on Lake Minnetonka was his favorite pastime. He had the best sense of humor, always found a way to slip in a joke and always made everyone laugh. He was loved by all. We’ll miss his infectious laugh, hearing him yell at the Vikings and his stories and jokes. A Celebration of Life will be planned for summer where we can tell stories and remember him the way he would’ve wanted. Memorials will fund a local music scholarship in his name. A bench will be placed in his honor at Chester Park overlooking Cooks Bay.
