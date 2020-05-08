Wayne Philip Rosengren

Wayne was born on May 25, 1945 in Minneapolis and passed away peacefully April 8, 2020 in Excelsior after a valiant 6 ½ year battle with prostate cancer, with his wife Jennifer at his side. Wayne & Jennifer raised their family in Minnetonka, and most recently lived in Spring Park. Wayne was very active in civic organizations. They included 55 years as a member of the American Bowling Congress & Junior bowling coach; 40 year member of the Excelsior Methodist Church, serving as chairman of the trustees twice; 26 year retired military duty -4 years active duty Air Force, 22 years Army Reserves. He was also a 30 year member of Eagles 34; past Grand Master & member of the Independent Order of Oddfellows (I00F), local Minnetonka Lodge 102 & Lakeside Rebekahs #24; and a member of the Three Links Foundation Board in Northfield. He also was a member of 3 American Legions, 2 senior centers - serving as treasurer of the Gillespie Center in Mound, a Cub Scout Leader and a Little League Coach. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jennifer , sister Sandy Shanley (Mike), his two best friends, sons Phil & Pat, their wives Carrie and Amy, and the light of his life, his 5 grandchildren - Camdyn, Clara, Billy, Charlie and Evelyn. Wayne loved those little ones more than life. A former neighbor, Mike Nelson, gave Wayne the ultimate tribute by dubbing him the “Neighborhood Dad” because Wayne never refused to help a child no matter what the situation. Mike hopes he can follow Wayne’s example in his life as a 3rd grade teacher. A service celebrating his wonderful life will be held this summer in Excelsior. Bring your stories! Condolences may be sent to Jennifer Rosengren, The Pillars at Shorewood Landing, 6000 Chaska Road, #338, Shorewood, MN 55331. Arrangements provided by the Cremation Society.
