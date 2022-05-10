Wayne M. Skibicki, age 80 of Mound, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Haven Homes in Maple Plain.
Mass of Christian Burial held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (2385 Commerce Blvd.) in Mound with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Thursday. Interment Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Minnetrista.
Wayne was born on September 10, 1941 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Lloyd and Helen (Helt) Skibicki. On February 16, 1963, Wayne was united in marriage to Vellie Rae Mathews in Williston, ND.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Vellie Rae; parents Lloyd and Helen Skibicki.
Wayne is survived by his loving family: children Karla (Paul) De Stefanis of Thiensville, WI, David (Chari) Skibicki of Plattsmouth, NE, Angela (Patrick) Leger of Medina; grandchildren Nicholas De Stefanis, Isabella De Stefanis, Contessa De Stefanis, Weston Leger, Layton Leger, Ashton Leger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
