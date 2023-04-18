Wayne "Gunny" Edward Gunion, age 70, born April 4, 1952, passed away February 16, 2023 as a result of a car accident in Yuma, AZ.
He leaves behind his wife Jackie of 48 years; daughter Kim Keller (Jeff) and son Jason Gunion; granddaughters Grace and Ginger Keller; sisters Kathy, Wanda, Judy, and Lynette; nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Ada and Elmer Gunion and his son Daniel Gunion.
Wayne was born and raised in Mound, MN. In 1973, at the age of 21, he ventured to Alaska, driving the rugged AL-Can Highway with his best friend Brian Watson. Wayne joined the laborer's union soon after arriving in Alaska. Life quickly changed for Wayne, when he fell in love with Jackie and her two kiddos and married in 1975. Jason arrived a year later. Wayne helped construct the Trans- Alaska pipeline through 1977. He then transitioned to road construction, building Alaska's highways and infrastructure. Wayne finished his career for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline in oil spill response in Valdez. After 28 years of service Wayne retired. After retirement he remained in Valdez for the summer months and he became a Charter Boat operator, taking anglers fishing in the pristine waters of Prince William Sound. Wayne and Jackie split their time between Alaska and Arizona.
Wayne's hobbies included golfing and riding his Harley. Wayne loved social events in every circle, he was a friend to all. Wayne was involved with charitable organizations, riding his Harley and golfing for charities. If you knew Wayne well, you already know how much he loved his family and friends. He truly was one of a kind. Let us follow Wayne's example of loving unconditionally, being quick to forgive and to leave while you 're still having fun.
Wayne's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread in Prince William Sound, with his son, Daniel. Celebration of life on May 13, 2023, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 2333 Wilshire Blvd, Mound, MN 55364.
