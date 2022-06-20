Wanda Lee Hendrickson

She was a mom of two, Vern to one, Babes to another, Mimi to many, Wanda to most, but an incredible woman to us all. Born March 10, 1955, Wanda left us too soon on February 3, 2022, at the young age of 66.
Although she suffered with health challenges for so long, she went to sleep in peace on that Thursday afternoon. Wanda resided in the town of Mound for many years where she made an impact on so many with her passion for sewing, love of cooking, and big heart for the ones she loved most.
She is survived by her husband, Steven "Steve" Hendrickson, her two daughters, Coral (Matt) and Amber (Brian), and two sisters, Dawn and Wendy. She was loved dearly by her grandchildren, Alexis, Madison, Samantha, Tanner, Noah, and Sidney.
Wanda and Steve were married a memorable 34 years, just recently celebrated in December 2021. They spent their time camping, visiting their children and grandchildren, and enjoying events in town. From Wisconsin Dells to a favorite spot close to home in Minnesota, to Center Sandwich, New Hampshire, to somewhere in Illinois, she went the distance for the best memories with her family. Wanda was an incredible seamstress, known to many across town and the state through her company Sew Like New. She was a self-made entrepreneur, a successful business owner, her only employee (and the best one of course), and an outstanding seamstress. Wanda was a hard-worker who took care of her customers and even used her skills to make beautiful creations for her loved ones. This world is a little less bright without her firecracker spark, quick wit, and laughter. She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Wanda's life will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Gillespie Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd., Mound.
