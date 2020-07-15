Walter Neske passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home. Walter was born in Buffalo, MN to Bruno and Clara Neske on October 28, 1934. Walter joined the Air Force on July 21, 1952 and was Honorably Discharged in 1956. In his 85 years, he traveled to 77 countries and 50 states. His stories were always entertaining! Walter was preceded in death by his wife Lavonne (Nippy) Neske. He is survived by his children, Wade (Lisa) Neske, Kris Jensen Neske, Guy (April) Neske and his wife, Cheryl Moum. He was very grateful to have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Walter was a proud Air Force Veteran and a proud American. Please raise a salute to Walter for his service. Due to Covid restrictions, we are having challenges planning Walter’s memorial. Therefore, we will be having a small family and friends ceremony at the Mound Union Cemetery on August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.
