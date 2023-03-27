Virginia "Holly" L. Volkenant, age 97, of Green Isle passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at The Gardens in Winsted.
Private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Virginia "Holly" Lucille (Case) Volkenant was born November 4, 1925 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of Clyde and Antoinette (Marston) Case. Holly grew up in Island Park and had graduated from the Mound High School. While in high school, she had worked a summer for a senator in Washington, DC.
On December 13, 1944, Holly was united in marriage with Earl Volkenant. This union was blessed with daughters Margaret, Michele, Heidi and Rene. With Earl being a career Navy man, the family had made their home in many communities over the years. Holly had worked in medical records and while in Lemoore, CA she was instrumental in developing a coding system. When Earl retired, the couple moved back to Mound, finally settling in Green Isle in the 1980s. Holly worked at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center in medical records.
Holly enjoyed traveling, especially multiple trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and Russia. She enjoyed flower gardening, feeding and caring for the birds in her backyard, reading and completing daily Crossword and Crypto Quip puzzles. Her dog Jazzy always held a special place in her heart. Holly was interested in almost everything and was always trying to further her knowledge. She loved reading volumes of The Great Courses.
A very independent woman, Holly was strong and will be remembered for her dry sense of humor and her witty nature. Holly had lived independently in her home in Green Isle until January of 2023.
Holly is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Antoinette Case; husband Earl Volkenant; daughter Margaret Ruth Volkenant; brothers Marston Case and his wife Margaret, Mark Case.
Holly is survived by her loving family: daughters Michele Volkenant and her friend Lee Eustis of Green Isle, Heidi Glover of Savage, Rene Micka and her husband Doug of Springfield; grandchildren Kelly Goree and husband Keith, William "Chris" Vaz, Mariah Whurr and husband Chris, Christi Canine and husband Alexander, Elizabeth Micka, Joseph Micka and wife Jessie; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law Joyce Case; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
