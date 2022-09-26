Virginia "Ginny" Mae Simondet was born August 8, 1927 in Hutchinson, MN to Inez and LeRoy Beihoffer. She passed away on September 26, 2022 surrounded by family.
Ginny graduated from Gaylord, MN high school and began work as a legal secretary. In 1953, she married Norman Simondet. In 1956, they moved to Mound, MN. They were happily married until Norm passed in 2017.
Ginny worked at Frevert and Hall doing market research for many years. She loved sewing, planting flowers, shopping, crafting and attending her grandchildren's events.
Daughters: Jane and Nancy; sons-in-law: Alcuin Raeker and Paul Boddicker; grandchildren: Daniel (Brooke) Raeker, Laura (Alek) Graham, Samuel (Cassandra) Boddicker and Alyssa Boddicker; great grandchildren: Declan and August and many other relatives and friends will dearly miss her big hugs and delicious home cooking.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8th at Bethel United Methodist Church in Mound, with visitation from 1:00-2:00PM and memorial service following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 2116 Commerce Blvd. Mound, MN 55364 or Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
