Verna Lorraine Ulrick, of Phoenix, AZ (formerly of Mound, MN), passed away peacefully in her sleep, on January 6, 2022 at the age of 88.
Preceded in death by son in-law Jay (Sherry) Aspinwall, daughter Sarah (Dan) McAninch and grandson Jordon McAninch.
Survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Donald; son Fr. Steve Ulrick of Wayzata, MN; daughter Sherry Ianoale (Sonny) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; daughter Sandy Hillyer (Mike) of Lakeville, MN; daughter Shelley Koehler (Tim) of Waconia, MN; daughter Sally Twelves (Steve) of Wayzata, MN; daughter Susan Macho (Mike) of LeCenter, MN; 14 grandchildren, Tricia (Rob) Aspinwall, Jamie Hayden, Katie (Chris) Baralus, Amanda and Abby Hillyer, TJ (MacKenna) and Lisa Koehler, Scott (Katie) and Stephanie Twelves, Aaron (Brianna) and Tyler (Sami) McAninch, and MacKenze, Marisa, and Jayson Macho; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Verna (nee Kullberg) grew up in Mound, MN and graduated in 1952. She met Don at the Surfside Rollerink and they were inseparable. They married in 1953 and raised their family of seven children in Mound. Verna was a faith-filled Catholic as well as an amazing mother, athlete, cook, cleaner, and go-getter. She worked at Axel & Bob's Meats and the Mound schools. She was a JC president, active at St. Johns and Our Lady of the Lake churches. She was often seen in bleachers at Mound athletic events, a big fan of the Gophers, Vikings and Twins. She enjoyed lake life, snowmobiling, and bowling. In 1990, Verna and Don retired to the desert life in Arizona. They lit up the Desert Shadows Resort and RV Park with never ending friendships, helping others, activities, smiles, welcoming spirit, and unlimited coffee parties! Verna always had a donut and coffee for anyone who stopped by and truly lived out this Bible verse: "Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by this some have entertained angels without knowing it." Hebrews 13:2.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19 at St. James Catholic Church in Glendale, AZ, visitation one hour prior.
A second funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church in Mound, MN, visitation one hour prior. Burial at Fort Snelling afterward. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
