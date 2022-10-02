Thomas Rockvam

Thomas C. Rockvam, 82, of Mound MN, passed away on September 25, 2022.
Open house Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in Mound from 2-6 pm on October 8, 2022.
Tom was born in Minneapolis but moved to the Lake Minnetonka area at an early age. His family had many ventures on the lake. He went to school at Orono and loved his football days there starring as an All Conference running back and played for Mankato State for a few years. His love for football led him to coaching youth to high school football. He was a veteran having served in the Navy. Upon returning home, he learned to manufacture/install docks from Ed Crepeau which led to him serving the Lake Minnetonka area with his own company Tonka Docks. He then moved to less physical work and was employed by Bill Clark Oil for many years. He headed into retirement and became an author to a series of books called Growing up on Lake Minnetonka. He had a special place in his heart for the Andrew sisters and made their history with Mound well known, including getting a trail named after them. He spearheaded efforts to officially change the name of Mound Bay Park to the name it should have always been: Surfside Park. He had quite a passion for local history and was a fixture at the Westonka historical society. He enjoyed making his morning journey to Scotty B's for breakfast with his wife and the Gillespie center for coffee with the guys. His charismatic charming personality was such an inspiration to many. He was a dangerous man with a microphone and could commandeer any crowd, whether it was a sing along in a fish house or a high-class auction for charity. He was a beloved husband, father and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Roxy and Jenny, a brother Boots and sister Sharon.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Kathy, son Tod (Becky), daughter Stacy (Rick), grandchildren Liz (Casey) and Marty (Jessica), brother Jerry (Joyce) and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Westonka historical society or Gillespie Center.
The family of Tom wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Trails of Orono and the nurses of Ridgeview hospice.
