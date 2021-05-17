Thomas D. Norling

Tom Norling, age 77, died of cancer at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia on May 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Norling. He was born in Minneapolis June 20, 1943 and graduated from Mpls. North High School in 1961. He retired in 2000 after 35 years with Pan-OGold Baking Co. (Holsum Bread). “Captain Tom” enjoyed boating on Lake Minnetonka with friends, family parties on the deck, and fishing…especially annual Walleye trips to Canada with the guys. A world traveller, Tom rode a camel in Egypt, walked the Great Wall of China, and stood on an iceberg in Patagonia. He is survived by wife Jane of 33 years; sons Michael (Susan), Todd, and Chad (Angie); grandchildren David (Jessica), Samantha (Jacob Street), Taylor, Nicole (Tommy Becker), Benjamin, Natalie (Norris Bonnor), Jacob, and Eliza; six great-grandchildren (plus a seventh waiting to be born in July); mother of the children Pat (Roger) Bandell; brothers Lloyd, Don (Jane), and Joel (Laura); nieces, nephews, and special friend Frank Babcock (Denise). A private family celebration of his life, will include planting of his ashes. Memorial gifts may be directed to Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue-Building Fund (www.redlakerosie.org) or the animal rescue group of the donor’s choice.
