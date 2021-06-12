Susan Soberg

It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Mary (Pletsch) Soberg of Watertown, MN, announces her passing on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 64. She will always be remembered by her husband Terry of 28 years; former husband Richard Pugh and their three children Tina [Fred] Studier, Jason [Jenni] Pugh, and Jennifer Pugh; three grandchildren Gabbi Studier, Anna Studier, and Greta Studier; father Bill Pletsch; siblings Patrick [Gerri] Pletsch, William Pletsch, Stephen (Gwynn) Pletsch, and Kati [Mario] Pletsch de Garcia; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, in-laws, and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Kathy, sister Maggi (Pletsch) Kluth, and brother Mark Pletsch. Susan was born on January 17, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN to William and Kathleen (Hassett) Pletsch, the third of seven children. She graduated from Mound Westonka High School in 1976 where she was an accomplished gymnast and participated in the DECA program. After graduating, she worked in the family’s photography studio before getting her cosmetology license and becoming a nail technician. She loved her work and made friends with many people who sat in her chair. Her next career was as a branch office assistant for Edward Jones Investments where, once again, she was able to spend her days talking to clients and helping them solve problems. She raised her three kids in Mound, staying close to many friends and family. In her younger days, she co-founded the Mound co-ed softball league, and bowled on a team with her sister, Maggi, and sister-in law, Roxy. She loved to garden and her yard was filled with many colorful plants, flowers, trees, and garden art. In the winter, her yard was lit up with so many Christmas decorations that the local senior citizen home would drive its residents by to take in the sight! She volunteered her time at the American Legion Post 398 in Mound as President of the Ladies Auxiliary, raising funds for veterans and active troops. She loved being a grandmother, spoiling her grandkids and the kids of friends, and jumping at every opportunity to babysit. Celebration of Life for Susan and her siblings Maggi and Mark to be held Monday, July 5, 2021 at 3pm at the home of Jason and Jenni Pugh, 65 Hwy 12 SE, Montrose, MN. Memorial donations in Susan’s honor may be made to “American Legion Auxiliary, Minnetonka Unit 398” 2333 Wilshire Blvd, Mound MN 55364
