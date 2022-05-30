Steven Frank Kraft, age 71, of Mound passed away on May 25, 2022 in United Hospital in St. Paul following a period of declining health.
Steve was the son of the late Herman "Buzz" and Luvern Kraft, also of Mound. He graduated from Mound High School, worked in factory maintenance and later became a full-time caregiver for his parents as they aged. Steve was a weekly volunteer at the Westonka Food Shelf and enjoyed watching and feeding birds and other wildlife in his yard.
Survivors include his brother, Robert and wife Deidre of Smithfield, NC along with numerous cousins and kind and caring neighbors, the Mosses and the Pikes.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Tuesday, June 7th with visitation one-half hour prior at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 2385 Commerce Boulevard, Mound. Burial in the church cemetery will take place immediately after the funeral. Family and friends are invited to lunch in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Westonka Food Shelf c/o of Our Lady of the Lake Church.
