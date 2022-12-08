Stephen "Steve" John Clark

Steve J. Clark, age 62 of Deephaven, was born November 26, 1960 and passed away unexpectedly December 6, 2022.

Survived by wife Jayne Clark of 35 years, parents Keith and Janice Clark, two children Larisa (Bob) Miltenberger and Adam (Jun) Clark, grandchild Ford Miltenberger. Further survived by sisters Laurie (Mike) Morgan and Terri (Drake) Flemmer, brother Brian (Renae) Clark, and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

