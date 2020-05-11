Shirley Gladys Lund, age 87, was born in Edmonton, Canada, the daughter of Roy and Gladys Jackson. After moving to Minneapolis, Shirley worked at Daytons where she met her former husband and raised their family in the suburban area. She later moved to Mound and enjoyed living on the Lake for many years. Shirley worked as school nurse at Grandview Middle School and at Presbyterian Homes. She volunteered countless other places, always willing to help others. Shirley was noted for her feisty, independent, fun loving spirit, and kind heart. She loved children, telling stories, and family celebrations. She enjoyed gardens, flower fairies, tea parties, travel adventure and the lake life. In her later years, Shirley was active in her book club, card club and could be seen driving her yellow Volkswagon “Daisy.” She especially loved animals, raising many dogs over the years. Shirley is survived by daughter, Lindy Heusinkveld of Eden Prairie; son, Scott Heusinkveld of Mound and her five grandchildren: John, Tim, Alexis, Jessie and Taylor who all meant the world to her. “Think of me on a pretty day and remember how much I loved you.” Private Memorial with donations to the Animal Humane Society.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.