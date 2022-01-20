Shirley Ann Detling, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her home in Mound, Minn. with her family by her side.
Shirley was born August 11, 1948, in Watertown, S.D. to Orville D. and Dorothy E. (Moss Kapphahn) Lauseng. She married Joseph F. Detling July 22, 1967. They were blessed with two children and three grandchildren.
Shirley was a hard worker and worked various jobs throughout her life. She co-owned Gifts and Greetings for 7 years with her sister, Linda Ehlebracht in Spring Park, Minn. Shirley lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking, playing card games, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Detling of 53 years; son, Robert Detling; son, Derek Detling; granddaughter, Makena Detling; grandsons, Bode Detling and Kellen Detling; two brothers, Dennis R. Lauseng and Roger O. Lauseng; her sister and best friend, Linda L. Ehlebracht; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Larry D. Kapphahn, Lloyd A. Lauseng, Dwille D. Lauseng, Harold R. Kapphahn, Yvonne M. Olsrud, and Carol J. Hudler.
Shirley will especially be remembered for her joyous laughter, her kind and compassionate heart, and her determined spirit.
A celebration of life will be planned for close family and friends.
