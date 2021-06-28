Shirley Ann Bennett (McConnell) October 2, 1935 – June 15, 2021 “If anyone is in Christ he is a new creation. The old has gone. The new has come!” II Corinthians 5-17 Early Shirley, 85 years young, the long tall lady who walked the roads of Las Cruces for seventeen years, passed away peacefully from complications of COVID 19 on June 15, 2021. Shirley lived minimally in the same senior apartment throughout the years and would leave early each morning to walk or ride the buses of Las Cruces for the day. She said, “I’m dining, shopping, and strolling” while communing with nature. She loved flowers, trees, bees, horses, and butterflies. Shirley had a creative soul and spirit. She was an excellent artist and would craft beautiful items from meager supplies. A passion of hers was to stay in touch through writing cards and she loved the USPS. She kept up with every birthday and holiday! Everyone heard from Shirley! Shirley wanted people to know that she led a full life, dancing and singing, growing vegetables, flowers, and herbs in California. She loved raising two beautiful children. She loved classical guitar music! Shirley loved Christ and walked in Christ’s light and always will. She is the light. Shirley Ann Bennett was born October 2, 1935 to Eunice Henrietta Peterson in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Eunice raised her with the man Shirley called her loving father, Ira J. McConnell. She enjoyed her many years visiting and living with her grandparents Lida and William Peterson. Their family lived for many years near Lake Minnetonka. Shirley graduated from Mound Consolidated High School in 1953. She worked for Prudential Insurance for several years. In July 1955, she married David L. Bennett. They had two children together and were divorced in 1979. Shirley moved over twenty times with David Bennett all across the country finally landing in California. Upon their divorce, Shirley lived as a free spirit with her dog Jiggy. Her true love was organic gardening, which she continued until she died with marigolds and tomato plants lining her windowsills. She was on the forefront of organic gardening in the 1970’s to 1990’s and learned to grow organic food for her family. She worked for five years at the Saratoga Community Garden in Los Gatos, CA. In the late 1980’s Shirley attended Cerritos College studying horticultural practices and in 1990 completed an Associate in Arts Degree at West Valley College. Shirley studied Rudolph Steiner’s work and lived for a time in London, England studying at the center there. She adventured all over the United States on her own on the Greyhound Bus as well as camping with her good friend Gregory Smart. Later in mid-life, Shirley worked with young children and was a senior companion. She then moved in 2004 to Las Cruces to retire. When she first arrived she would walk up to ten miles a day. As she aged the walking would be less and the bus riding more. She loved her bus drivers! While out and about, she appreciated hearing the life stories of many people. She enjoyed the Monson Senior Center and the meals at the Mesilla Community Center. Shirley used to say, “Learn something new every day! It’s the only way!” She was learning new words from the dictionary just days before she passed. Shirley wrote, “I’ll be leaving the earth for the cosmos. Please give everyone a Milky Way candy bar! See you on the Milky Way someday! Remember when I die, the shell is there, but the nut is gone, I’m with the angels, and others on the way home, back to the spiritual world.” Have a Milky Way for Shirley today! Shirley Bennett was preceded in death by her mother and father. Shirley is survived by her two children Kim C. Bennett and Mark S. Bennett and her three grandchildren Tanner M. “Roady” Colvin, Mariel C. Colvin, and April A. Bennett. She is also survived by her sisters, Joyce Lester and Karen Turnbull, her nieces and nephews Rochelle “Shelly” Rosenkild (Denny), Clayton Rosenkild, Jeff Turnbull, Tammy Artis, Tia Turnbull, William Turnbull, and Kory Turnbull. Our family sends loving gratitude to the amazing doctors, nurses, and CNAs at Mountain View Hospital for their wonderful care at the end of Shirley’s life. If you wish to honor Shirley beyond the Milky Way please send a donation to Mesilla Valley Community of Hope. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home Las Cruces, NM https://getzfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4646917/Bennett-Shirley/obituary.php
