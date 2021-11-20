Scott R. Anderson, 63, of Canon City, CO. passed away on October 8, 2021. Scott was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy after high school. He grew up in Mound, Minnesota the youngest of 5 siblings and enjoyed hiking, camping, canoeing and the lake. He loved the mountains of Colorado where his ashes will be scattered.
Scott is survived by brothers Jerry (Donna) and Greg Anderson and sisters Micheale Anderson and Rebecca (Kevin) Derry; 9 nephews and 1 niece, 17 great nieces and nephews and 4 great great nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by parents, Dick and Dorothy Anderson, nephews Aaron and Kevin Anderson, niece Kathy Anderson and great niece Alexis Anderson.
Rest in peace, Scott, we will miss you. Special thanks to Jerry for his friendship and his care.
