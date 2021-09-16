Scott Gravelle

Scott Gravelle, born March 10, 1970, passed away May 22, 2020 in LA, California. Please join us by attending an open house in celebration of Scott’s life on Sunday, September 26 from 1pm to 5pm at Mound Surfside Depot, 2670 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN 55364. Scott leaves behind loving parents Gene and Meg, sister Tiffany Gravelle and many aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.

