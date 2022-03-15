Ruth Elizabeth Heinzen was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly from her home in Paw Paw, MI on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the age of 82.
Ruth was born to Guy and Kathryn Allen on August 29, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
On June 29, 1997, Ruth married her husband and lifelong friend, Russell G. Heinzen, who survives.
Sewing and quilting were some of Ruth's favorite hobbies. Her green thumb allowed her to grow and maintain her many plants and vegetable gardens. She was an avid animal lover. She especially adored cats, dogs and feeding the birds. Ruth treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Jody) Loehrs and David Thell; brother, Eugene (Lila) Allen; two sisters, Muriel (James) Raine and Pearl (Paul) Gruber; step daughter, Debra Hunter; six grandchildren, Kyle Loehrs, Amanda Loehrs, Kennen Loehrs, Candy (Dan) Brown, Charity (Dave) Pikkaraine and Shawnee Thell; five great-grandchildren, Lucy Loehrs, Cameron Hunter, Justin Brown, Cedric Swanson and Alexis Hunter; two step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at First Presbyterian Church, 558 County Road 110, Maple Plain, MN, 55359, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. with a small fellowship afterward. "Ruth's service will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page, beginning at 10:50 a.m. Go to the website www.catchourspirit.org and click on "Watch Now" on the home page."
