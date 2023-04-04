Russell C. Jerde, age 81, of Maple Plain passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral Service to be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Lutheran Church (5084 Main St E) in Maple Plain. Visitation Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Lewis Cemetery in Maple Plain with Rev. Wes Asheim as officiant.
Russell Charles Jerde was born December 7, 1941 in Watertown, MN, the son of Donald and Elsie (Dongoski) Jerde. On May 2, 1964, Russ was united in marriage to Barbara Holmes in Watertown, MN.
Russ had a passion for people, Elvis, and his family. He loved to help people and he loved to talk. Russ was a diligent worker. He barbered for over 59 years, worked in insurance for 35 years with American Family Insurance and ended at Coborns. The final 10 years at Coborns, Russ worked in maintenance but was referred to as the "Public Relations Director." Each role incorporated his love for people and conversation. The winter months were spent in Florida, where connections were made around the world. Russ was also a spectacular gardener and a perfectionist in his yard. He will always be remembered for his gift of gab and his eyebrows!
Russell was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Elsie Jerde; brothers Howard Jerde, Loren "Hot Rod" Jerde, Clifford "Wimpy" Jerde, Curt Jerde, David "Puddy Guts" Jerde; step-father Melvin Krause; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law John Donahue, Carolyn and Bernie Dahl.
Russell is survived by his loving family: wife Barb; children Mark (Robin) Jerde of Montrose, Mitchell (Michell) Jerde of Virginia Beach, VA, Michael (Rheanne) Jerde of Delano, Anne (Kevin) Rothstein of Delano; grandchildren Katelyn (Charles) Todd, Molly (Justin) Tomann, Taylor Jerde, Carter Nelson, Olivia Jerde, Matthew Jerde, Alexis Rothstein, Joshua Rothstein; great-grandchildren Addison Todd, Charles Todd, Carson Todd, Theodore Tomann; brothers Marvin (Joan) Jerde, Gilbert (Judy) Jerde, Donald "Joe" (Ellen) Jerde, James (Gail) Jerde, Norman (Kathy) Jerde; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Yvonne Jerde, Pauline Jerde, Debby Jerde, Jack (Joan) Holmes, Nancy Donahue, Darrel (Shelley) Holmes, Kevin (Diane) Homes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Joshua Rothstein, Carter Nelson, Patrick Donahue, Danny Donahue, Charles Todd, Justin Tomann, Hugo Holmes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church or Ridgeview Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
