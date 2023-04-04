Russell C. Jerde

Russell C. Jerde, age 81, of Maple Plain passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his residence.

Funeral Service to be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Christ Lutheran Church (5084 Main St E) in Maple Plain. Visitation Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Lewis Cemetery in Maple Plain with Rev. Wes Asheim as officiant.

