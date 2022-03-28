Ronald R. Marschke

Ron passed peacefully March 7, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital with daughter Jennifer by his side.
Survived by daughter Jennifer; granddog Gracie; sister-in-law Donna Schwarze (Steve); nieces Brenda Brown (Jeff), Stephanie Connors (Robert); great nephews Max Brown, Tyler and Kyle Schibonski; family friends Jerry and Sandy Henke; godson Ronnie Henke (Kiersten) and sons; friends Pati Corbin, the Minges and the early morning coffee crew of Jerry, Jack, Bernie and others who joined in. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by beloved wife Kathy of 50 years, dog Sadie, parents Lester and Helen Marschke, brother Merlin Marschke, in-laws Donald T. and Marybelle Deaton.
Ron was a lifelong resident of Mound. He married his high school sweetheart Kathy in 1962 and a few years later daughter Jennifer completed the family of three.
He was a proud union carpenter who left his mark on the Twin Cities and beyond with Sonny Miller Construction and Madsen-Karter Construction.
Ron joined the Mound Fire Department in 1974. He worked his way up to Assistant Chief, a position he held for 5 years until just before his retirement in 1994.
Ron loved camping and traveling. The North Shore was a favorite spot for him and Kathy.
He happily donated his time and talents to St. John's Lutheran Church where he was a member for 40 years.
He was always quick to lend a hand whenever asked. Even as heart problems plagued him later in life, his positive, happy attitude was a constant. For Ron, everyday was a blessing.
We will be forever grateful to the staff of Ridgeview Clinic Spring Park and Minneapolis Heart Institute of Waconia and Abbott Northwestern. Especially the VAD Clinic staff at Abbott Northwestern. Thank you for all you have done for the last 7 years and giving all of us the gift of time with Ron.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2451 Fairview Lane, Mound, MN 55364, 10AM Visitation, 11AM Service. Please no flowers. Memorials preferred to Minneapolis Heart Institute.
