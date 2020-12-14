Ronald J. Maas, age 70 of Maple Plain, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12 noon at The Church of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church (St. Peter Campus) (204 River Street South) in Delano with Father Kyle Kowalczyk as Celebrant of the Mass. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in St. Bonifacius. Per the church’s request, due to COVID, those that wish to attend the Mass need to RSVP by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020. RSVP via email to bjkusske@gmail.com or by calling Julie at 763-479-6010. If you wish to sit with certain people, let us know when you RSVP. The church will be putting together a seating chart, social distancing will be enforced and masks are required inside the church. Unfortunately we are not able to gather for a reviewal beforehand or a reception afterwards. If you are not able to attend the service, or choose not to due to the pandemic, we understand completely and respect your decision. Ronald (Ron) J. Maas was born on December 5, 1950. He graduated from Mound Westonka High School in 1969. He married the love of his life Judy on June 19, 1971. They built their family home in Independence in 1979 where they raised their four children and have made countless memories with family and friends. Ron retired from MNDot after 37 years of service. He continued to work another 9 years for the City of Maple Plain where he also served 32 years on the Maple Plain Fire Departments. Ron was known as the head of his family, the Godfather of Drake Drive and a mentor to many. He was always the go-to when someone needed an extra hand, a tool or piece of equipment to borrow, a ride or just someone to sit outside and share a beverage with. At family gatherings he was often found at the “kid’s table” and making more chips. Relationships were everything to him, he enjoyed biking around town visiting with people, sitting on his patio or around his dining room table having “happy hour” with family and friends. His grandsons were everything to him and there was never a shortage of fun to be had, including jumping off the garage roof into snow piles. Ron had a way of making everyone feel welcome and important. He was welcomed to his heavenly home by his son Craig J. Maas, mother Jeanette Maas and other family and friends on December 9, 2020. Ron will be dearly missed by wife Judy; daughters Julie Maas-Kusske, Joann Krueger, Teresa Maas; sons-in-law Bart Kusske and Ken Krueger; his grandsons Adam Kusske, Andrew Kusske and Cole Krueger; his siblings Susan and Dennis Blouin, Dan Maas, Mark and Debbie Maas, Nancy and Gary Tienter, Mike and Brenda Maas and Paula and Todd Kasowski; his Father Jim Maas; his brother and sister in-laws Rosie and Doug Pitrowski, Diana Maass, Delbert and Sue Meyer, Leon Meyer, Rick and Dana Meyer. He is leaving behind many loved nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
