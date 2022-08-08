Ronald J. Dressel

Ronald J. Dressel, age 79, of Waconia, passed away August 6, 2022, at The Estates in Delano.

Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 4-7:00 PM Friday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

