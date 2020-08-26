Robert L. Wolff, age 89 of Orono, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Private Funeral Service will be held at Lyndale Lutheran Church (8012 County Road 6) in Independence. Robert was born on July 20, 1931 in Waverly, the son of Theodore and Martha (Yaeger) Wolff. Bob received his Radio Engineering certificate at Valparaiso Technical Institute in Indiana. He ultimately spent over 30 years as an Engineer at Honeywell and Alliant Techsystems in the Aerospace Defense industry, after brief stints at Sperry Univac, Control Data and Boeing. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. Bob was active in the community, and was heavily involved with his wife, Velma, in the Westonka Whirlers Square Dancing club and the Gillespie Singers choir group. He proudly served his country in the Army for two years and was a member of the Maple Plain American Legion and Color Guard. Bob was also very active in the Lyndale Lutheran Church for some 65 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time at the family cabins on Platte Lake and Lake Mille Lacs. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Velma; parents Theodore and Martha Wolff; brother Garrell Wolff. Robert is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Holly Wolff of Minnetonka Beach; daughter and son-in-law Laurel and John Ballard of Ft. Worth, TX; grandchildren Mitchell Wolff, Madalyn Wolff, Amanda and Silas Marshall, Chelsea Ballard; brother Perry Wolff of Elephant Butte, NM; sister-in-law Arlette Wolff of Osceola, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
