Robert "Bob" T. Jennings

Bob Jennings passed away peacefully at noon on October 18, 2021 in the home of his daughter and son in law, Jean Ann and Bill Kottemann in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He spent the last three years of his life living there, but he was a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorial Mass at All Saints Catholic Church on Saturday October 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a luncheon following. Visitation will held at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, Friday October 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Born in 1927, he was the eldest of three red headed boys born to Andrew and Angie Jennings. He attended Immaculate Conception High School. Upon graduation in 1945, he was hired as the head boys' basketball coach. His dear friend, Father Al White, who also worked at IC, introduced him to his future wife, Patricia Bauer. Both relationships would prove to be lifelong. Bob and Pat were married for 66 years until the time of her death in 2015. They had three beautiful children together, Mike, Debbie, and Jean Ann.
Bob attended the University of Iowa after a few years of coaching and had to hitchhike from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City to get to class. Not only was he the first person in his family to receive a college degree, but he went on to receive a graduate degree in school administration.
A coaching position at Regis High School opened up in 1959 and he was hired as both head basketball coach and as a teacher. His "fair but firm" coaching style made an instant impact. In 1962, he led his team to their first state championship win. In 1963, they placed third. In his 18 years of coaching, he won 330 games. Bob treated each player as an individual and he wanted them to win not just on the court, but in life, too. He remained close friends with many of his former players and was still meeting with them to eat and reminisce as recently as this summer. Bob was considered one of the greatest basketball coaches in the state but retired from coaching in 1966. He then moved on to Prairie High School as an athletic director and assistant principal where he worked until his retirement. He was inducted into the Iowa Coach's Hall of Fame, the Iowa Athletic Director's Hall of Fame, and the Regis Hall of Fame.
Even though he was retired, he continued to work tirelessly in service to others. He was devoted to the All Saints Church community and God was always his number one priority. After God, his family was the most important focus in his life. He spent the majority of his time caring for others, first, for his mother and father in their declining years and then, Father White and his brothers Jim and Don up until their deaths. He also tended to his wife Pat in her long battle with Parkinson's. His selfless devotion to his family will be one of his most enduring legacies.
It's hard to capture such a big, beautiful life in just a few words, especially because he had such a gift with delivering them. His locker room speeches could change the course of a game; his speeches at commencements, weddings, and even just a family dinner would inspire and stick with anyone who was in attendance. To the delight of his grandchildren, he told the best bedtime stories featuring Grandma and Grandpa Piggy that kept them laughing and asking for more. He used to always say "count your blessings" and he was the biggest blessing of all.
He is survived by his children, Dr. Michael Jennings (Cathy), Jean Ann Kottemann (Dr. William), and Debbie Suby. He was adored by his grandchildren John Jennings, Kitty Jennings-Linares (Marco), Robert Jennings, Dr. Kraig Kottemann (Dr. Laura), Dr. Scott Kottemann (Dr. Camille), Cheryl Lynn Suby, and Gary Suby(Shannon); and great grandchildren Frankie, Valerie, Olivia, Rian, Quinn, Evelyn, Ashlynn, Cayden, and Harper. He is also survived by his two sister in-laws, Lois and Arlene Jennings, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be directed to All Saints Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.