Robert "Bob" A. Rudh, age 95, of Plymouth, formerly of Mound, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2022, surrounded by those closest to him.
Bob was born on November 29, 1926, to Rudolph and Elizabeth (Schneider) Rudh.Bob was best known for opening Axel & Bob's Quality Meats in Navarre in May 1952; he sold it in 1972.Bob and wife Elaine (Kullberg) loved spending time on Lake Minnetonka entertaining family and friends on their pontoon boat where they would make and serve lavish meals such as a prime rib dinner with all the fixings. Bob served in World War II on the USS Laffey (DD-724),which survived fierce Kamikaze attacks in 1945.He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and Westonka Lions.
Preceded in death by parents; wife Elaine;sister Florence; brother Art;and children, Richard, Karen, Barb, and Patrick.
Survived by son Michael, six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister Carol, and special friend Marion.
Bob, known as Papa to his family, will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
