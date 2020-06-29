Robert "Bob" A. Koegler

Robert A. Koegler, 76, of Minnetrista, died of cancer on June 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, niece, and infant granddaughter. Survived by his adored wife, Peggy; children, Kathleen (David Baker) Koegler, Keith (Susan Schoepke) Koegler, Kristin Koegler, and Kenneth (Joni Mead) Koegler; grandchildren, Aisling Baker, Maeve Baker, and Gus Koegler; sister-in-law, Barbara Varro; nephew, Tony Sanders; niece, Debi (Jim) Rogan; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Bob was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State University. He went on to serve in the Vietnam War as an officer in the United States Navy. He married Peggy Varro in 1972, and they had four children and four grandchildren. In his final days, he expressed his appreciation for, in his own words, “a wonderful family, which is my true legacy.” Throughout his career, Bob managed and owned several restaurants in Illinois and Minnesota. He also served as a volunteer with many community organizations, including the Spirit of the Lakes Festival and WeCAB. He loved to feed people and found great joy in his volunteer work. Bob was many things: volunteer, traveler, photographer, optimist, beekeeper, Santa Bob, pirate, list maker, apple grower, and, most importantly, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a person of great faith who treated others with kindness and compassion. He brought his zest for life to everything he did and everyone around him. Bob will be buried at sea, in honor of his service in the United States Navy. Remembrance celebration to be held at a later date.
