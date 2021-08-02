Rick L. Niccum

Rick passed away on July 28, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Born January 13, 1950 in Minneapolis to Philip and Betty (Wickstrom) Niccum, Rick grew up on Lake Minnetonka and attended Mound schools. He was a fair, good man who believed in hard work and family. His life’s work and accomplishment included his dock businesses; first in the 1960’s when he started Niccum Dock Service and in the 1980’s when he purchased and expanded Crepeau Docks. Throughout the years, he employed and instilled responsibility into many. Rick’s pride and love were his children and his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. His favorite activity was deep-sea fishing with his son, Tim. Rick is preceded in death by his parents Phil and Betty. He is survived by his loving partner and mother of his children, Ginger Scott; daughter, Libby Albrecht (Nate); son, Tim Niccum (Heather); grandchildren Addie and Ella Albrecht and Kailey, Alexa, and Russell Niccum; his four siblings; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life party will take place at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.