Richard "Dick" Orville Norum, 86 of Grantsburg, WI, passed away on May 1, 2023 after a long and admirable fight with cancer. He was surrounded by family in his last days.
Dick was born to Helen and Al Norum on August 14, 1936. They lived in Minneapolis for a couple of years and then went on the road as a family while his dad Al sold car wax around the country. At his young age, he was being introduced to the life of a travelling salesman. They eventually moved out to the west side of the city where he married twice after high school and provided for six children.
Dick started working at the young age of 13 by caddying and doing lawn and garden work in the community. He discovered his profession on a walk down an alley in Long Lake, MN. He told the story as, "He could turn right to work for his uncle in the plumbing profession or turn left to learn about engine rebuilding on cars." This was of course one of many pivotal moments that he told stories about. (He turned left.) He learned this trade well and ran his own engine rebuilding business on Lake street in Minneapolis. Eventually, he found himself in sales and selling parts and equipment to business owners just like himself. He worked travelling and selling and supporting the people in his field until his retirement. He passed this knowledge on to his son Jon in the last few years of his life.
Dick was a storyteller. He loved to recall events about people he met and life experiences. The stories never seemed to end. He lived a full life out on the road that landed him an abundance of content. Most of all, he would tell stories of his family. He was a true family man and would do just about anything to help any one out of a jam. He was a loyal brother, husband, and father.
Dick is survived by wife Karen Norum; brother Raymond (Bonnie) Norum; daughters Kimberly Cruz, Candia Garcia, Cherie (Johnny) Villarreal and sons Rick (Shannon) Norum, Derrick Norum, and Jon Norum; grandchildren Somer Pena, Edgar Cruz, Nicholas Cortez, Heather and Rick Moody, Brandi and Hailey Norum.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.