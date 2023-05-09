Richard "Dick" Orville Norum

Richard "Dick" Orville Norum, 86 of Grantsburg, WI, passed away on May 1, 2023 after a long and admirable fight with cancer. He was surrounded by family in his last days.

Dick was born to Helen and Al Norum on August 14, 1936. They lived in Minneapolis for a couple of years and then went on the road as a family while his dad Al sold car wax around the country. At his young age, he was being introduced to the life of a travelling salesman. They eventually moved out to the west side of the city where he married twice after high school and provided for six children.

