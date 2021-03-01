Richard “Dick” Meyer, 89, of Maple Plain, MN, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in his home. Dick was born in 1932, the son of Clifford and Delora (Meiner) Meyer and grew up in Wayzata, MN where he was proud to be a “West End” kid. He graduated from Wayzata High School in 1949 where he played football and basketball. Dick talked frequently about the “old” Lake Conference and the many good players and coaches. He received his Bachelors degree in Dairy Technology from the University of Minnesota in 1953 where he was a member of the AGR fraternity. In 1952, Dick married Trish (Patricia Murphy) in Waseca, MN with whom they had five children-David, Paula, Stephen, Barbara and Marcia. Dick spent his entire career managing Meyer Brothers Dairy with his father, uncles, and brothers. Dick had a great appreciation for Wayzata, the rich History of Lake Minnetonka and its residents. Dick was a successful businessman, but most respected as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dick loved the Minnesota outdoors and enjoyed playing all sports. He much enjoyed canoeing and especially trips to the Boundary Waters. He and his brother Don competed in the Aquatennial Itasca to Minneapolis Mississippi River Canoe Race. Dick spent many summer evenings baling hay and gave most of his family a heightened appreciation for square bales. Dick had a passion for golf going back to his youth caddying at Woodhill, and ultimately building Pioneer Creek Golf Course. Dick was a retired member of the Delano School Board. Dick is survived by his wife Patricia; sons David (Candace) of West Fargo, ND, Stephen (Debbie) of Vero Beach, FL; daughters Barbara Janas (Tom) of Delano, Marcia Kreklow (Mike) of Maple Plain; brother Fred (Christine) of Wayzata; brother-in-law Jim Filipczak of Columbia, MD; 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Paula Field (Mike) of Delano, MN; brother Don (Jean) and sisters Sandy Bodkin (John) and Carol Filipczak. Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at the St. Peter Campus, Church of St. Maximillian Kolbe in Delano, MN. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ALL at the Iten Funeral Home in Delano. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Delano. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Paula Field Memorial Scholarship c/o Church of St. Maximilian Kolbe, PO Box 470, Delano, MN 55328. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home of Delano.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.