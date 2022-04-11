Richard "Dick" Lee Illies

Richard L. Illies, 78, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on April 3, 2022.
Born January 26, 1944, Richard, who went by Dick, was the ninth of eleven children born to the late Bernard and Agnes Illies of Mound, Minnesota. Dick graduated from Mound Westonka High School in 1962 where he was captain of the basketball team, as well as All Conference. He was also an All Conference player on the football team. Dick went on to attend St. Cloud State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. After graduation, Dick moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked as an accountant.
Dick was a loving father to Carrie and Heather and was always there to listen without judgment, offer advice, and encourage them in their pursuits. Known as Grandpa Dick and Papa by his grandchildren, Dick was a wonderful grandfather who loved spending time with each of them.
Dick made friends wherever he went and his passing has left a void in all who knew him. We are forever grateful that we had so much quality time with him, although we wanted much more.
Dick is survived by his two daughters, Carrie Jordan (Mike) of Phoenix, Arizona and Heather Lyons (Michael) of Peoria, Arizona; his three wonderful grandchildren, Trent Jordan, Tanner Jordan and Chloe Lyons; his brother, Roger Illies; and his two sisters, Elizabeth Johnson and Diane Illies.
Dick will be honored with a memorial service followed by a burial at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Mound, Minnesota at a future date yet to be determined. He will join his parents and siblings.
