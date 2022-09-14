Richard "Dick" Dennis Moore

Richard "Dick" Dennis Moore, 82, Park Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at May Creek Cottages in Walker, MN.

Dick Moore was born July 28, 1940 to Harry and Grace (Jenks) Moore in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Mound High School in 1958 and entered into the United States Army in 1959, serving until 1961. On November 25, 1963 he married Bonnie Coleman in Mound, MN. They moved to Park Rapids, MN in 1975 where they operated Moore's Tall Timber Resort for many years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.