Richard "Dick" Dennis Moore, 82, Park Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at May Creek Cottages in Walker, MN.
Dick Moore was born July 28, 1940 to Harry and Grace (Jenks) Moore in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Mound High School in 1958 and entered into the United States Army in 1959, serving until 1961. On November 25, 1963 he married Bonnie Coleman in Mound, MN. They moved to Park Rapids, MN in 1975 where they operated Moore's Tall Timber Resort for many years.
Dick drove truck for many years working for Overland Express, an owner/operator, Daggett Truck lines, and retiring from Transportation America.
Dick enjoyed fishing everything from Bass in Arizona, Trout in the Fishhook River, Crappies off his dock on Long Lake, and chasing Walleye in many areas. His favorite spot was Lake Kabetogama where he spent time in his younger years as a dock boy at Park Point Resort. Golf was another sport he enjoyed. He hosted many golf tournaments at Moore's Tall Timber Resort that brought everyone together for weekends of golf, grilling and friendship. He enjoyed deer hunting and the family resort would host many friends and family.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grace Moore; and his wife of 58 years, Bonnie.
He is survived by sons, Patrick Moore and Timothy (Nicole) Moore of Park Rapids; siblings, Joyce (Bill) Koehnen of Bemidji, MN, Jerry (Sue) Moore of Pequot Lakes, MN, David (Linda) Moore of Avondale, AZ, Barb (Rick) Roberts of Wahkon, MN; grandchildren, Bailey Moore of Brainerd, MN and Dylan Moore of Park Rapids; great-granddaughter, Sophia Barnaal of Brainerd, MN; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Services held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids, with visitation from 1:30-2:30 PM and the service at 2:30 PM with Deacon John Zinniel presiding. Burial following at the Hubbard Cemetery. Celebration of Life with family and friends following the burial at the home of Tim and Nicole Moore, 20344 Hermit Lane, Park Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids. Condolences for the family may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
