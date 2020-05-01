Rebecca Anne Pinegar (Simmons), born in Akron, OH March 22, 1950, passed in Mound, MN April 24, 2020. She is survived by husband Bill; children Ian (Robin) Pinegar of Mound and Erin Pinegar of Parker, CO; favorite grandson Nolan Pinegar; mother Lucille Worrell (OH); sister Connie (Harry) Neel (OH); in-laws Sherril and Byron Jodar (CA), Wayne and Julie Pinegar (CO), Crystal Graves (CO) and Jeff and Kim Pinegar (PA) and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Jim Simmons (AZ), step mother Eleanor Simmons (AZ) and step father Donald Worrell (OH). Becky retired from nursing in early 2011 after 40 years serving in both hospital and clinic nursing. She loved being a nurse and was always a favorite of the many patients she cared for during her long career. Becky was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church here in Navarre and enjoyed singing in choir. But her favorite thing in life was showing Bill, Ian, Erin, Robin and Nolan how much she loved her family. Her next favorite was taking care of retired Greyhounds (Spirit and Teddy) as well as showing affection to any dog that would let her embrace them. Becky will be missed by all the family and friends who shared a part of her journey. She had a great smile and had the gift of making anyone she was with feel special. No flowers, but any memorials to Greyhound Pets of America – MN or your favorite dog rescue or humane society. A memorial service is being planned for late June.
