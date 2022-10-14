Ralph A. Wehle

Ralph A. Wehle, age 88, of St. Bonifacius passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.

Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at church on Saturday. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.