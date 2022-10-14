Ralph A. Wehle, age 88, of St. Bonifacius passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at church on Saturday. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.
Ralph Alexander Wehle was born on a farm near Swede Lake in Watertown, Minnesota on January 20, 1934, the son of Anton and Rose (Logeline) Wehle. Ralph was raised to work hard and to never complain. He knew the value of a 5-cent piece when going to town with his dad on a Friday or Saturday night. During his early school years, he attended the Swede Lake Country School, later attending high school until his sophomore year. Ralph quit school to do various chores at the Norbert Vanderlinde Farm for 2 years. It was then that he decided to move to Rapid City, South Dakota so he could earn more money. He saved up enough to drive his old Chevy to California where he joined his brother Herb, sister Mae and other former residents of St. Bonifacius, working at a Rattan Furniture factory. He often talked about those years seeing Hollywood and Vine Studios. He met stunt actors and watched the Lawrence Welk Band. When the United States government talked about the threat of the draft, he returned back home and enlisted in the US Army in 1955. He completed his basic training at Fort Ord in California, later being assigned to Fort Yuma in Arizona. Ralph spent two years as a military policeman. Imagine a dad that had been an MP officer...that's why his children learned to respect authority at an early age! Once, he talked his way out of a ticket during a joy ride with his buddies in a 1942 Dodge on Hwy 7. Many beer glasses could have been found in that old car! Ralph and another MP guarded the Yuma Test Station artillery range which did the testing of all armored vehicles and air delivery systems. During his military time, he hitchhiked home and back several times. He told interesting stories of rides he accepted and people he had met. Some were not so good, like being dropped off in the dark outside a very small town with little to no traffic, having a gun shoved in his side with a "do not try anything." He didn't. Once, he lost $90 from walking as he hid his money in his shoe and it disintegrated. He loved his military job and had many crazy stories about his military experiences. He was honorably discharged in April 1957, returning home and found employment at Tonka Toys for a few months.
In November of that same year, he met the love of his life, Pat Schmitz at the Medina ballroom. With the chance they took, in a circle two step, after an Allemande left dance move. He loved to dance and so did she. The match grew and the dances continued. On October 18, 1958, they were united in marriage. Ralph started working for a blacktop service company laying blacktop and operating heavy duty equipment. Life together blossomed with the birth of Wanda in 1959, Paula and Carla in 1960, Greg in 1961, David in 1962 and Barbara in 1964. David was only a week old when Ralph had a very serious work injury of a compound fracture in his right leg. After getting it rebroken and a bone graph from his back, it took 2 years to heal. He soon found out that the kids could run circles around him as he was in a full leg cast and on crutches. The MP in him got all the kids together and taught them to play as a band to Hank Williams and Roger Miller with creative instruments like spoons, pans, combs and wax paper. The "Vern Gagne" wrestling matches in the living room, with laundry rope strung up as the ring, was pure entertainment. He taught them all how to use a cane pole at Round Lake on Hwy 7... imagine if you will 6 cane poles all at once. One side of the lake was private but that's where the fish were! "Hide"! Ralph would join in with his kids and the neighborhood kids and play kickball and Annie Annie-Over. Retirement came in 1998 with a Public Works degree from the City of Shorewood.
Ralph and Pat liked to travel and go on adventures such as driving the Alcan Hwy to Alaska in 1988. They continued to travel, often choosing various methods throughout the years other than by car...airplanes, trains, cruise ships and buses all got their turn. They would visit their daughter Barbara often, since she was stationed in the military all throughout the United States. Ralph enjoyed many things in his life besides traveling and dancing, such as his coffee, daily paper, his garden, putzing, 5 P.M. Sarsaparilla, time spent at the cabin, a nice campfire and a jumping bass on the end of his line. He let just a hand full of big ones go to live another day. He also didn't care whose money he won in a card or dice game. He really wasn't fond of getting his picture taken, unless it was with his grandkids or the big bass.
He loved to scare all the children and grandchildren with his big tooth wooden alligator that "lived" in the cellar. The hollering he would do when he pulled on the gators rope was hilarious. One thing he never lived down was on a trip to visit Greg in Iowa. He was given the job of buying a door at a local auction house. Not realizing at the time, he actually was bidding on 7 doors! His grandson Adam saw Ralph in the middle of an intersection picking up all of the doors that had accidentally slid out of the back end of the pickup. Adam came to the rescue. Ralph never lived that one down.
Every March, Ralph couldn't wait to get his seeds started for the garden. He loved gardening, tending his yard and trees, religiously fed his birds and his occasional "baptisms." He had a love of labor from the garden to the table, it was his best place to eat. You rarely saw him at a restaurant and if he did go out, the food was never good enough.
A few of his favorite sayings were: "WORK - I buy you books and I buy you books, what do you do? You tear the pages out." And "that's better than eating an ice cream cone in a fur coat walking down the sidewalk in downtown Chicago on the 4th of July." We all know that the saying is true now because he is in a much better place. May Ralph and David watch over us all and protect us in our journeys.
Ralph was preceded in death by his son David Wehle; great-grandson Gabriel; parents Anton and Rose Wehle; brother Herbert (Anna) Wehle; brother-in-law Clarence "Dutch" Hentges.
Ralph is survived by his loving family: wife Patricia; children Wanda (John) Hasselbalch of Shorewood, Paula (Michael) Gesinger of St. Bonifacius, Carla (Scott) Thomson of Elk River, Gregory (Lori) Wehle of Denison, Iowa, Barbara Wehle and Zach Stafford of Summerville, North Carolina; grandchildren Nolan (Feona) Hasselbalch, Alexandra (Alexandr) Palamari, Jeremy (Julie) Gesinger, Michelle Gesinger, Andy Thomson, Ashley (Matt) Miller, Brooke (Wesley) Nordquist, Tracy (Jason) Mendlik, Adam (Amy) Rosauer; great-grandchildren Pryia, Karina, Luka, Quintin, Cameron, Jonah, Ellie, Jack, Lola, Ella, Brynlee, Sloane, Addison, Briggs, Cal, William, Everett; sister Margaret Hentges of St. Bonifacius; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John and Sandra Schmitz of Independence, Ken and Barb Schmitz of Long Lake; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers Nolan Hasselbalch, Jeremy Gesinger, Wes Nordquist, Matt Miller, Jim Hentges, Alex Palamari, Dennis Wehle.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
