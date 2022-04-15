The Reverend Peggy Elaine Tuttle of Jupiter, FL (July 10, 1940-April 3, 2022) lived a full and active life filled with purpose, love for her family and friends, a lot of laughter and devotion to the Episcopal Church. She adored her husband Jon, her daughters Susan Schmidt (Loren) and Cinda Munroe, her grandsons Alexander (Daphne) and Maxwell, her great grandson Edison, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Peggy was a long-time resident of Minnetrista and actively involved in the Mound community. Daughters Susan and Cinda as well as grandsons Alexander and Maxwell (Schmidt) graduated from MWHS. Peggy was elected to the Mound Westonka School Board and served 3 consecutive terms from 1979-1985.
Peggy was born in Fort Worth Texas. She studied at Texas Christian University, the University of Minnesota and National-Louis University in Washington, D.C.
Later she earned her Master of Divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary and served as a priest in many parishes in Maryland, Washington DC, Colorado, Florida and Minnesota including St. Martin's in Minnetonka Beach, St. David's in Minnetonka, St Paul's in Duluth and St. John the Evangelist in St. Paul.
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Peggy at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3395 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410. The family requests donations to St. Mark's Memorial Fund at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. For livestream links to the service please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jupiter-fl/peggy-tuttle-10694519
