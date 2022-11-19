Paul John Klevann

Paul John Klevann Sr. age 77 of Minnetrista went on to Eternal Joy on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home with his family by his side after a courageous 7-year battle with cancer. He was born May 24, 1945, to Helmer and Bernice (Nordaune) Klevann in Starbuck, Minnesota.

Paul grew up in Starbuck and graduated from Starbuck High School in 1963. He went on to serve in the Air Force for four years, which included a tour in Vietnam. He met and married the love of his life Dianne Martin on May 9th, 1970 at Christ Lutheran Church in Maple Plain and to this union, they were blessed with 4 children.

