Paul John Klevann Sr. age 77 of Minnetrista went on to Eternal Joy on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home with his family by his side after a courageous 7-year battle with cancer. He was born May 24, 1945, to Helmer and Bernice (Nordaune) Klevann in Starbuck, Minnesota.
Paul grew up in Starbuck and graduated from Starbuck High School in 1963. He went on to serve in the Air Force for four years, which included a tour in Vietnam. He met and married the love of his life Dianne Martin on May 9th, 1970 at Christ Lutheran Church in Maple Plain and to this union, they were blessed with 4 children.
Paul made his career at Patterson Dental and retired in 2012. He was a loving husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Helmer and Bernice; father-in-law and mother-in-law Earl and June Martin; brother-in-law Tom Martin; Sisters-in-law Merrilee Martin and Sandee Martin. He is survived and forever missed by his wife of 52 years Dianne; children Paul Jr. (Bridget), Alison, Erik (Susan), Adam (Stacey); 9 grandchildren Emma, Wynne, Annabelle, Alexis, Paige, Hayden, Russell, Dylan and Jay; siblings Patricia (Gary) Jackson and Bonnie Lerberg; brother-in-law Mike (Sherry) Martin; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services were held at Christ Lutheran Church in Maple Plain, Minnesota on Monday, November 21, 2022. Interment with military honors was held at Lewis Cemetery in Maple Plain, Minnesota.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Rousey along with his team at Minnesota Oncology, with a special hug for Nurse Florence, for their compassionate care and treatment.
Also a respectful thank you to the Minnetrista Police Department/Ridgeview EMS.
Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota
