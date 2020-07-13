Patti Nash of Mound died July 8, 2020 at age 69 at Harrison Bay Senior Living. She is survived by her husband Bob; son Brian Nash and daughter and son-in-law Kate and Patrick Cunningham; grandchildren Logan, Fletcher and Cielo; brothers Robert (Kelsey), Larry (Sue), Dick (Rose), Steve (Amy) and Mike Friedrichs; and sister-in-law Sharon Burnham. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Patricia Friedrichs and brother Jim. Patti was born in Edina in 1951 and graduated from Edina High School in 1969. She married Bob in 1971, and after their wedding, they enjoyed a honeymoon in Maine, New York and Vermont. Patti was a pug enthusiast and was active with the American Kennel Club, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Gillespie Center in Mound. She loved showing and breeding dogs, sewing and gardening. She worked as an executive at Fingerhut for many years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.