Patricia "Trish" E Daly

To Family and friends of Patricia E. Daly, 91, who went to heaven on May 6, 2020; you are invited to her Celebration of Life on September 26, 2020. The burial will be at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, at 1485 County Road 110 North, in Mound, MN at 12:30 p.m., followed by a reception at the American Legion Post 398, at 2333 Wilshire Blvd., Mound, from 1:30-5 p.m. (Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, we will be social distancing, and wearing masks while indoors.) Please bring your stories to share, to honor her and celebrate her life. (Original obituary was published on May 9th, Mpls. Star Tribune, http://strib.mn/2GlieL9) Contributions in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or your local food bank supporting families affected by COVID-19.
