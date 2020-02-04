Patricia “Pat” Ann Meisel, age 69 of Mound MN passed away surrounded by family on January 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lorraine Todd of Wenona, MN. Survived by husband, A. Paul; brother, Rick (Carol) Todd; and sons, Greg (Beth), Eric (Amy); and 5 grandchildren. Pat served as mayor of Mound, was active in Rotary, served on the foundation board of Ridgeview hospital and volunteered at the U of M Landscape Arboretum. Pat and her husband Paul owned and operated Meisel Hardware Specialties. Memorial service and celebration of life will take place at Gillespie Center, 2590 Commerce Blvd., Mound, MN on February 13 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Landscape Arboretum or Gillespie Center.
