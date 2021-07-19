Patricia Marie Peterson (nee Anderson), age 88 of Minnetonka, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2021, after a 3-month battle with cancer. Born September 22, 1932 in Grand Forks, ND to John Grant and Mary (Staberg) Anderson, Pat grew up on the family farm and graduated from Climax, MN high school. She earned her education degree at the U of MN, where she met her husband Robert L. Peterson. Together they had three children, Mike (Pam) of Cumming, GA, Mark (Sonja Barnaal) of Minnetonka and Kristi (Tom) Johnson of St. Louis Park. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Pat is survived by her children; grandchildren Kali (Steve) Squiers, Erik (Hillary), Ryan (Julia Lin) and Hanna Peterson, Nathan and Collin Johnson, Ari (Casey) Baird and Dalton Copenhaver; great-grandchildren Grayson and Myles Baird and many relatives and dear friends. Pat began her teaching career in the Robbinsdale School District and then moved to the Mound Westonka School District where she taught elementary school for many years. A lifelong learner, she earned her Master’s in Education from St. Thomas University in 1992. Upon retiring in 1994, she found lasting joy in volunteering for the MN Landscape Arboretum’s PeaPods early learning program; reading to preschoolers and nurturing their love of and respect for nature. A natural artist, she took up rosemaling and painted many cherished pieces for friends and family. She was a voracious reader and member of at least three on-going book clubs. Through her years of teaching and volunteering, Pat made lasting friendships that withstood time and distance. She will be remembered for the way she could light up a room with her smile, for how she brought joy and wisdom to each day, for her humor and especially for her kindness to everyone. A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Vista Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Avenue S., St. Louis Park, MN at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. LiveStream at washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Patricia-Peterson-22/ Hopkins Chapel,952-938-9020.
Patricia M. Peterson
Beloved Former Hilltop and Shirley Hills Teacher
