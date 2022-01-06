Nohl Phillip Juusola

Nohl "Punt" Phillip Juusola, age 43 of Minneapolis, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 30, 2021.
He was born on December 25, 1978 - the ninth child of William and Detta (Siljander) Juusola. Punt spent his childhood in Maple Plain, MN riding his BMX bike and playing in the woods.
As he matured, he loved all things 80s rock and playing his bass guitar; he had so many talents and hobbies. Additionally, he voraciously read books of any kind and had an amazing memory for facts and trivia. He was intelligent, witty, and artistic.
When he was in his twenties, he saved his money and carefully planned a two/three-month backpack tour of Europe. He called it one of the best experiences of his life being able to travel to so many countries and meet new people.
Punt had a nomadic nature, and often chose to live anywhere he felt he could call home. He was content being independent and living his life on his own terms. He had a spiritual, kind, and loving demeanor. Punt could make friends with just about anybody and left a lasting impression on those he interacted with.
Punt is survived by his father, William D. Juusola; siblings, Lance W. (Jeannie) Juusola, Brent A. (Beth) Juusola, Jared P. (Karla) Juusola, Jana R. (Paul) Keranen, Toni A. (Phillip) Muhonen, Jay K. (Karn) Juusola, Davin J. (Lori) Juusola, Brock D. (Dulce) Juusola, Marla E. Hernandez, Jessie L. (Olivier Belzile) Juusola, Willis D. Juusola, Dustin L. (Chris Moccia) Juusola and Logan R. (special friend Tahne Herren) Juusola; forty-nine nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Detta; and nephew, Spencer Juusola.
Thank you to the staff at The Estates of Chateau in Minneapolis for taking care of Punt at the end of his life.
A funeral service was held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael - Albertville.
