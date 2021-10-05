Nanette Larson

Nanette Marie (Rowley) Larson, age 62 of Lakeland, Florida, went to be with the Lord.
She was born on April 27, 1959 to Edward Rowley and Joanne (Bushnell) Starr in Waukegan, IL. Nanette was raised in Lake Villa, IL before moving to Mound, MN, then later to Lakeland, FL.
She is survived by her husband Dar Larson; mother Joanne (Bushnell) Starr; daughters, Danielle (Michael) Nicholas, Kelsey (Tyler) Winkey, and Cayla Larson; her siblings, Wendy (Steve) Fedie, Kevin (Susan) Rowley, Christy (Steve) Otterbeck, Tina (Mark) King; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Edward J. Rowley; grandparents, Edward A. Rowley, Signe Rowley, Raymond Bushnell, and Dorothy Bushnell.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church of Mound (2451 Fairview Lane, Mound MN).
An additional Celebration of Life open house will be held in Lakeland, FL at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Church of Mound for display at the open house or to the family.
