Nancy K. Carman

Nancy Carman passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her Rio Rancho, New Mexico home. She was born in Watertown, Minnesota, and graduated from Orono High school, Class of 1969. She went on to receive her associates degree in computer programming at Southern Colorado State. She had a varied career, including electronics, teaching, and accounting; her last years were enjoyably spent at Alliance Data. Nancy enjoyed day trips to the Jemez mountains, Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek, Colorado, garage sales on weekends, and Nut Goodie candy bars. She never missed senior discount day at Goodwill or an episode of Rachel Maddow. She recently became a new mother to an overly affectionate, three-year-old boxer, Chewy. Nancy had no prior health concerns, making her death a complete shock to the survivors: husband of 24 years, Thomas Carman; daughter Cora (Savieay) Esparza; sisters Darlene (Mike) Camacho and Betty Hart; brothers James (Joyce) and Dennis (Patsy) Ahlschlager; and brother-in-law Dennis Andrews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Dorothy Alschlager, sister Linda Andrews, niece Michelle Camacho, and brother-in-law Phil Hart. Services will be held at Northdale Baptist Church (123 Osuna Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107) on March 7th starting at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. There will be a rosary at 8 a.m. on March 9th followed by a funeral mass at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114). Donations would be gratefully accepted through the GoFundMe page, “In Loving Memory of Nancy Carman.”
