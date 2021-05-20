Nancy Jean Opitz of Platte Lake, MN passed away at Mille Lacs Health Systems of Onamia on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mound, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Mound City Cemetery. Nancy was born to Carl and Frances (Evers) Johnson on May 7, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN. She was married to Alvin Opitz, and together they had four children. She was a member of the Mound Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She is survived by Bud Opitz, her husband of 52 years; daughters Jennifer (Jay) Turner, Amy (Noel) LaBan, Becci (James) Babb, Sarah Opitz; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister Barbara (Jerry) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Betty Johnson. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Baxter.
